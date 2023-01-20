How £60m Preston motorsports and leisure hub will be altered to protect vulnerable children
Bosses behind plans for a £60m four-storey motorsport training and leisure hub on the banks of Preston's River Ribble want to make changes to provide more secure accomodation for children.
The plans – at Trax Motorsport’s motocross site off Wallend Road – were passed last year by Preston Council and reveal Preston businessman Eddie Sloane’s vision of offering training to young people in the care system and those who have been excluded from school.
The approved plans were to demolish existing buildings at Trax for a new four-storey facility- dubbed the Pioneer Building - which will provide space for the residential education and training centre, as well as a cafe and shops.
Two new multi-use sports pitches next to the main building would be offered to the public on a 'hire as you go' basis.
It is hoped a second phase will bring a dry ski slope, water sports centre, wave pool and electric motorbike and car circuits.
So what’s changed?
Accommodation for students enrolled on apprenticeship courses was always planned, but now Mr Sloane wants to allow for children who require increased security to stay at the Pioneer TEC residential school.
Increased security measures are needed for the protection of young people referred on a Section 25 welfare secure order – those children who have a history of absconding, and who are likely to suffer harm if they abscond.
The proposed new security measures
- A new secure entrance to the southern elevation of the building which will provide for a vehicle to enter a secure space with direct access to the building.
- A new secure lift to the second floor only.
- A secure activity area in addition to the approved multi-use games area.
- The proposed activity area and transfer area would be contained by a five metre high security wall.
Materials
Agent Chris Betteridge said the security wall would be finished in materials to match the proposed building.
He added: “In policy terms it is considered that the alterations proposed do not introduce any new policy considerations which were not considered as part of the original application with the principle of the proposed use already confirmed. In design terms the proposed amendments seek to respond to the design and appearance of the approved building.”