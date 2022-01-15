"Heavy duty response" called for as ramblers react in horror to plastic pollution along banks of the River Ribble

Visitors to the Ribble Way on Longton Marshes have reported their shock at finding hundreds, if not thousands of pieces of plastic littering the embankment of the River Ribble at high tide - and have even come across a decomposing sheep.

Many items seen by the Post were plastic bottles, buckets, plant pots and even tyres.

>>>Mum finds waste from 20 years ago among "tidal wave" of litter beside the River Ribble.

To compound the problem, there is confusion between agencies and authorities over who is responsible for any clean-up operation, as it appears that the waste has been desposited by the river during high tide.

One walker said: "This is a problem along the entire high tide line along the embankment on Longton Marsh when accessed from the end of Marsh Lane, which is the start of the Ribble Way. The main problem is along the embankment towards Hutton and this is where I saw the dead sheep which is decomposing.

"This is a substantial problem and requires a heavy duty response in terms of vehicles and manpower to remove the amount of plastic rubbish alone. This will take several wagon loads to make any difference. This is not just a littering problem it is rubbish on an industrial scale deposited by the high tides."

The man contacted South Ribble Borough Council over the issue, but in correspondence seen by the Post, was told: "Due to this being an environmental issue on private land it would be the responsibility of the Environment Agency to investigate and take appropriate action contacting the relevant land owners."

However, the Environment Agency said that as it was not a case of illegal dumping of waste, the issue was not in their jurisdiction, and it had not been reported to them.

They advised contacting the APHA (Animal and Plant Health Agency), but nobody was available when the Post made contact.

The Ribble Rivers Trust regularly carry out litter picks along the River Ribble, and local people are taking part in the Surfers for Sewage 'Million Miles Clean' campaign.

Last summer, thirteen volunteers came out to help Nicola Bennett after she posted on Facebook after her enjoyment of the 80-mile Lancashire Way was marred by the litter she saw on the river banks.

Together they set off from Howick Cross Lane, Penwortham, and walked around a mile before they reached the clean-up. In two hours, the group had collected aroung 100kg of waste- mainly plastic.

More information about the campaign and how to join can be found here: https://www.sas.org.uk/news/100000-volunteers-x-10-miles-for-the-million-mile-clean/