Experts at the Met Office say Saturday is going to be cloudy, with sun only poking through later in the evening, with rain looking likely for Sunday and Monday and the rest of next week. There could even be a chance of more thunderstorms.

Temperatures will still be warm though, with Saturday seeing highs of 24°C and 23°C on Sunday.

Anyone planning to attend outdoor events such at the Lytham Car Show should think about taking an umbrella.

An amber alert for hot weather was been issued by the UK Health Security Agency this week.

What about the coming week?

Met Office experts say that outbreaks of rain or showers, heavy and thundery at times, are likely to spread across many areas of the UK early next week, before things could get sticky.

A spokesman said: “The far northwest may remain drier at first but with some patchy low cloud here. Through the week, showers, some heavy and thundery, are likely to continue, though brighter or sunnier interludes are also expected, along with a brisk breeze at times.

"Temperatures remaining warm or very warm and rather humid for many. Beyond next week and towards the end of June, there may be a return to slightly more settled conditions.

We're likely to see rain this weekend

"This would mean reduced rainfall amounts for many, although perhaps with the northwest seeing more rainfall at times. Temperatures are likely to remain above average.”

And is the end of June better?