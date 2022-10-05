The spooky season is almost upon us and search terms such as ‘haunted places to stay in England’ and ‘most haunted places in England’ have seen a huge increase over the past 12 months, but where are the best destinations for thrill-seekers to experience some ghostly goings-on?
Here are 8 of the most haunted places in the UK, according to research by holidaycottages.co.uk – in case you fancy a nerve-jangling trip out this Halloween!
1. Pendle Hill
Renowned for its links to witchcraft and devil worship, Pendle Hill in Lancashire is a very spooky site. This mysterious and scary space was said to be home to the Pendle witches who were accused of ten murders back in the 17th century and were later executed. It’s said that visitors have noticed an intense feeling of anger when exploring the grounds, so if you’re visiting, watch out for the witches ... and keep calm!
Photo: nw
2. Jamaica Inn
Located in Cornwall, the Jamaica Inn is believed to be haunted by a highwayman and a murdered smuggler. Situated inside the inn, the bar is rumoured to be one of the most haunted areas and previous landlords have even heard footsteps supposedly belonging to a spirit returning to finish his drink.
Photo: site
3. Blicking Hall
Blickling Hall in Norfolk has an extremely haunted past. Henry VIII’s second wife Anne Boleyn was famously beheaded within the grounds, and it is said that every year, on the anniversary of her execution, her headless ghost returns to the medieval manor. It is believed that Anne Boleyn’s father also haunts the hall.
Photo: hc
4. Berry Pomeroy Castle
You need to be brave to visit this one! Berry Pomeroy in Devon is said to be one of the most haunted castles in the UK. From the Blue Lady who wanders the dungeons to the White Lady who has been seen waving to visitors of the castle, leaving them with feelings of fear and depression, this location is guaranteed to raise the hairs on the back of your neck.
Photo: hc