It was the perfect weather for enjoying a beer garden in the sun. These dogs enjoy a good time at the Great Eccleston Music Party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Great Eccleston Music Party: Here's 28 pictures from the day the community got together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The sun came out … and so did the crowds (and plenty of four-legged friends) on the day the Great Eccleston Music Party took place.

By Jane Clare
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The event was organised by The Great Eccleston Parish Council and followed a short service to mark the jubilee.

As our pictures show, it was a family afternoon followed by a number of live music events in the Square and in the local public houses.

1. Great Eccleston Music Party

Revellers enjoy a good time outside the White Bull

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Great Eccleston Music Party

Welcome speeches during a short service at the Great Eccleston Music Party

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Great Eccleston Music Party

People listen to a short service at the Great Eccleston Music Party

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Great Eccleston Music Party

Proud with the Union Jacks

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

