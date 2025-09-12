Get ready for the autumn and winter with the new looks from Harry Hall clothing
This stylish, new jacket comes in three lengths - short, long and full length.
Here are the details, along with other outdoor wear that is available.
Harry Hall All-Weather Long Coat Black and Harry Hall All-Weather Long Coat Chocolate, both priced at £145.
Stay protected and comfortable outdoors, no matter the weather, with the Harry Hall All-Weather Long Coat II.
Designed for equestrian enthusiasts and countryside lovers, this 3/4 length waterproof coat features thermal insulation, making it ideal for cold, wet weather.
With an adjustable fit, detachable hood, and riding-specific features, it’s the go-to garment for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.
Harry Hall All-Weather Short Jacket Black, priced £110.
Stay protected and comfortable no matter the weather, this hip length waterproof jacket features thermal insulation, making it ideal for the changeable seasons.
With an adjustable fit to the hem, detachable hood and fully waterproof fabric it’s the go-to garment for anyone who enjoys the outdoors.
Harry Hall All-Weather Full Length Coat Chocolate, priced £165.
The ultimate coat to protect you from all weathers this winter. The Harry Hall All-Weather Full Length Riding Coat is your go to autumn/winter layer, fully waterproof with flattering adjustable waist design.
£145.00