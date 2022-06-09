The Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic was a big success and (l-r) Luke Helm, Karen Helm, Zak Helm, Liz Baine, Erin Baine, Julie Riding, Harry Riding and Grace Riding enjoy the day.

Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic: It was a Queen's Platinum Jubilee day of fun for the family as our 15 pictures show

The jubilee celebrations arrived in Garstang in the form of a Giant Jubilee Picnic at Millennium Green.

By Jane Clare
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:45 pm

People were encouraged to pack up a picnic and take out the whole family for a fun day.

The event, organised by Wyre Council, included three free performances of Alice in Wonderland throughout the day, with fun and games too.

As our pictures show, everyone was prepared with picnic blankets, food and drinks!

1. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic

Henry, Rachel, Annie and Chris Bone with Jo, Sarah and Teddy Taylor, with Jan and Ron Walsh

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic

Roger, Chloe, Alex, Genny, Peter, William, Jan Hindle and Janet Thompson

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic

Emma, Josh, Amber, John, Jill and Mike French at the Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic

Tony Gildert, Julie Marshall and Ellis Marshall

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

