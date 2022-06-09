People were encouraged to pack up a picnic and take out the whole family for a fun day.
The event, organised by Wyre Council, included three free performances of Alice in Wonderland throughout the day, with fun and games too.
As our pictures show, everyone was prepared with picnic blankets, food and drinks!
1. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic
Henry, Rachel, Annie and Chris Bone with Jo, Sarah and Teddy Taylor, with Jan and Ron Walsh
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic
Roger, Chloe, Alex, Genny, Peter, William, Jan Hindle and Janet Thompson
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic
Emma, Josh, Amber, John, Jill and Mike French at the Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Garstang Giant Jubilee Picnic
Tony Gildert, Julie Marshall and Ellis Marshall
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard