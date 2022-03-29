Fun-filled days out at RSPB Leighton Moss Silverdale this Easter holidays

Spring is in the air once more and it’s a fantastic time of year to get outside and explore the natural world. Whether it’s to spot some migratory birds arriving back from their winter travels, have fun with the family during the Easter holidays or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air, RSPB Leighton Moss is the place to have a Big Wild Easter.

Pay a visit throughout April to take part in the egg-citing Easter activity trail. Follow the trail map to discover fascinating facts and clues about different types of eggs – do you have the detective skills to work out which animal each egg belongs to?

The Leighton Moss Easter trail is aimed at children aged three-11 years old, but grown-ups can of course join in the fun too. There’s no need to book, just turn up. Activity sheets are available from the visitor centre and cost just £1 each (normal admission costs apply).

Children pond dipping with an RSPB volunteer - by RSPB (rspb-images.com).

You can also hire a pond-dipping kit during your visit and discover what lurks beneath the surface of the nature reserve pools. What creatures will you find in the murky depths? Ask the team at the Welcome Hut for details.

Spring is also a great time of year to see some amazing wildlife and nature spectacles at RSPB Leighton Moss. Listen out for the bizarre booming song of rare bitterns, keep an eye out for skydancing marsh harriers and search the path-sides for freshly emerging flowering plants and scarlet elf cup fungus. Nesting birds are also in fine voice, providing a stunning soundtrack when eggs-ploring the reserve.

Jon Carter, visitor experience manager at RSPB Leighton Moss, said: “Our egg-themed activity trail will be running throughout the Easter holidays. As well as being a fun way for families to enjoy spending time together outdoors, it’s a really easy way to get children excited about the natural world and help them learn all about the wildlife on their doorstep.”

For full details of the eggs-cellent Easter events on offer at RSPB Leighton Moss and other participating RSPB nature reserves, visit here

Mallard and ducklings by David Kjaer (rspb-images.com).