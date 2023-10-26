First Aid expert offers essential advice ahead of Bonfire Night celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Private parties, where professional medical personnel are often absent, see a higher incidence of accidents. Every year, A&E departments are swamped with individuals seeking treatment for firework-related injuries. Empowering oneself with basic first aid knowledge can make the crucial difference between a preventable hospital visit and swift, effective at-home treatment.

Sarah Jeffries, First Aid Training Expert at First Aid at Work Course, commented: "Whilst large-scale events usually have first aiders on standby, it's the smaller gatherings where risks often go unnoticed. By ensuring that you and your loved ones know how to respond to minor injuries, you can prevent further complications. But it's essential to remember: in the face of serious injuries, always call 999 immediately."

Essential First Aid Tips for Firework Events:

Move the injured person away from heat sources.

Cool the injury immediately under cool running water for a minimum of 20 minutes.

If the burn is severe or on sensitive areas, dial 999 without delay.

Use kitchen film wrap to loosely cover the burn, preventing infection.

Always refrain from bursting blisters and monitor for signs of shock.

Key Takeaway

As festive celebrations usher in moments of joy and togetherness, it's equally crucial to ensure everyone's safety. Being prepared isn't merely about having the necessary supplies, but also about possessing the knowledge to react promptly and effectively.

First Aid at Work Course champions this ethos, reinforcing the importance of first aid training not just during festivities, but all year round.