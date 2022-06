A crew from Chorley attended the incident at Yarrow Valley Country Park off Birkacre Road yesterday morning.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the casualty was treated by paramedics at the scene.

"Firefighters rescued one casualty from the water, who was then left in the care of North West Ambulance Service,” said the spokesperson.

Yarrow Valley Country Park

“Crews were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.”