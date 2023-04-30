Walkers brought an explosion of colour to the village of Croston in the annual Rainbow Ramble for a children’s charity.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle got the walk underway, but not before the Chorley-based comedy juggler had treated the scores of ramblers to a snapshot of the hilarious act which had TV viewers voting for him in droves in the 2020 talent show.

Saturday’s event, supported by Fletchers Group, was organised by Mawdesley-based charity Rainbow Hub to raise much-needed funds towards specialist services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

The Ramble started and finished at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy in Croston. Participants could choose to walk – or run – either five miles or 11 miles. They were all given a Rainbow Hub T-shirt and some wore fancy dress to make it even more colourful.

In addition to Steve Royle’s hysterical act, entertainment was also provided by the Connected Group Choir and DJ Jonathan Knowles. Children were also able to meet some of their favourite Disney characters provided by party planners Luna’s Lush.

Walkers were encouraged to prepare for their trek with a special warm-up routine led by qualified instructor, Joanne Berends-Sheriff, whose son Ronnie attends Rainbow Hub.

