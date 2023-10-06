Dotty from Rossendale to represent UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe. The last Roverway was held in the Netherlands in 2018. The event is divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts will engage in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Dotty, aged 15 years old is currently working towards her Chief Scout Diamond award and Silver Duke of Edinburgh. Of the upcoming adventure she said ‘I am very interested in the culture, landscapes and history of Scandinavia, and the idea of a more self-led, expedition style event really appealed to me. I'm excited about the opportunities for water sports and travelling, particularly among the Fjords and mountains. It's also a great chance to meet other like-minded scouts, hopefully encounter old friends (some of my World Scout Jamboree friends are from Stavanger) and have some great adventures with my friends in Patrol 17. By getting the chance to explore more independently, as part of a team of peers who support and rely on each other, instead of with parents, or parent-style supervision will help me develop self-reliance and resilience. I'd like to pursue more top awards too and use the experience to strengthen and shape my contribution to Scouting as a Young Leader.’

Dotty Davies, a student from Rossendale, is set to represent the UK in Norway at the European Scout event

The 550 UK Scouts at the event will be supported by over 100 volunteers, they will join 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event is ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helps participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five-day expedition across Norway to encourage this.