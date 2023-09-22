Deputy Manager of care home treks 26 miles for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Deputy Manager of Burscough Manor Care Home trekked 26 miles to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lizzie Brighouse raised over £1,800 for the charity after completing the hike in Derbyshire in just under 13 hours.

Trek26 Peak District is an annual 26-mile hike with a route that takes in the famous historical village of Eyan before heading south and past Chatsworth House.

Lizzie Brighouse Deputy Manager of Burscough Manor Care Home

Organised by the Alzheimer’s Society, 879 walkers took part this year and raised over £471,000.

Lizzie, 27, said: “I’ve worked in the care sector since I was 17 and working with residents with dementia each day inspired me to help make a difference and to do this big walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“It was a brilliant day with a great atmosphere and I did the walk with my sister-in-law Lizzie Gallagher and two other friends.

“We were expecting it to be a flat route so we were a little surprised when we climbed up Curbar Edge, which was pretty steep, but it was good fun.

Lizzie with her medal

“It was great to chat to the residents about the walk afterwards and to show them pictures from the day. I was asked quite a few times if I had sore feet. A number of residents and their families sponsored me which was lovely.

“I’m definitely going to do it again next year and I’m planning to get my husband William to come along too!”