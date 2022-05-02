UCLan and Cash 4 Kids Avenham Park 5km run.

Cash for Kids Run returns to Avenham Park after three-year break - PICTURE SPECIAL

The UCLan and Cash 4 Kids charity runs returned to Preston on bank holiday Monday following a three-year break.

By Iain Lynn
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 8:41 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 9:15 pm

The University of Central Lancashire partnered with Cash for Kids for the 5km and 1km Family Fun Run in Avenham Park.

The money raised will go to Cash For Kids which supports children in the local area.

Runners received a t-shirt for the 5km Run and a medal for the Fun Run.

Our photographer went along to capture the big day – can you spot yourself?

1. UCLan and Cash 4 Kids Avenham Park 1km family Run.

UCLan and Cash 4 Kids Avenham Park 1km family Run.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 0771

