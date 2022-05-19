At the opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

Blackpool’s new £220,000 skate park opens in Stanley Park

Skaters, skateboarders and BMX fans turned out in force to celebrate the opening of a 4,000 sq m new skate park in Blackpool.

By Tim Gavell
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 7:52 am

The new facility, packed with stairs, ledges, rails, curbs, quarter pipes as well as a mini ramp to test riders’ skills, was the brainchild of two local skateboarders, Simon Bennet and Big Woody, who founded the Stanley Park Skate Park Development Group to convert a run-down area of Stanley Park into an attraction that will bring people in from across the county.

They had the support of Blackpool Council and the Friends of Stanley Park plus funding from Sport England and Suez to meet the £220,000 cost.

Big Woody said: “It’s in a beautiful setting and the first purpose designed concrete skate park the area has had. It will attract visitors from all over. It’s not just for skateboarders, there are areas for inline skaters and BMX riders too .”

Re ad more: Blackpool’s hotels were among the top performers in the UK, study shows

1. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

The new skate park in Stanley Park has been designed and built by a team of specialists from Mind Work Ramps based in Latvia who are also skaters and BMX riders in their spare time.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

Kath Benson, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement, Aspirations and Community Assets, said: ““Simon, Woody and the rest of the group should be so proud. Every time they visit the park or see pictures on social media they will know that it wouldn’t have happened without their efforts. “The group have ensured that the newly designed park has something for all abilities and can be used by bikes, skateboards and scooters. It’s the perfect place for those wanting to build up their skills whilst having fun and encouraging others.”

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Opening of the new skate park in Stanley Park

The new skate park in Stanley Park

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
BlackpoolStanley ParkBlackpool Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 5