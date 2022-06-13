Best parks in Lancashire: These 8 glorious spots are perfect places to visit on International Picnic Day (June 18)

There are wonderful parks, ideal for a stroll, a laze, a play or a picnic, dotted throughout Lancashire and these are some of the best, according to people who’ve visited them.
1. Stanley Park, Blackpool
Stanley Park is the town's primary park and covers an area of approximately 104 hectares. The park was designed to include significant sporting provisions, along with formal gardens, a boating lake and woodland area.
Photo: jpi
2. Worden Park, Leyland
Worden Park is the largest in South Ribble and attracts around 300,000 visitors every year. As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, the park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds, including a maze, miniature golf and a huge play area
Photo: JPI
3. Yarrow Valley, Chorley
Yarrow Valley Park is a 700-acre country park in Chorley. It follows the River Yarrow for about six miles. It contains much woodland and includes nature reserves, lakes, a play area and cafe
Photo: jpi
4. Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston
Avenham and Miller Parks are Grade II listed Victorian parks located in the middle of Preston city centre. The award-winning parks are set by the River Ribble with many features and historical points of interest such as Derby Walk, the Italianate Terrace and the Japanese rock garden - a perfect spot for a picnic
Photo: jpi