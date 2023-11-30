2 . Burrs Country Park, Bury

This 89-acre park boasts scenic countryside, wildlife habitats, woodlands, ponds and waterways - great for a winter walk. You'll find it on the banks of the River Irwell, with the East Lancs Railway running through the park. The park is also home to the Irwell Sculpture Trail, with four sculptures to discover within the grounds. Visitors will also find remnants of the park's industrial heritage as they explore and the kids can stay busy with the playground, activity centre and plenty of open space to let off steam. The park has its own pub - The Brown Cow - which is one of the oldest pubs in Bury. A traditional-style cosy pub with a lovely atmosphere and dog-friendly too. Burrs Country Park, Woodhill Rd, Bury BL8 1DA Photo: Lancashire Post