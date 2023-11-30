Over-indulged this Christmas? Time to stretch those legs and blow off the cobwebs? Grab your boots, furry friends and enjoy some fresh Lancashire air on these New Year’s day walks around the shire.
Lancashire is a truly beautiful county in winter as snow and frost settles on the hilltops. From short, gentle rambles to long distance treks, New Year’s is a wonderful time to get back to nature.
Just wrap up nice and warm! You’ll also likely need wellies or sturdy footwear for 11 Lancashire winter walking trails.
1. Johnson Hillock Locks, Chorley
Perfect for snowy, wintry weather, a towpath stroll around the Johnson Hillock Locks ensures a flat, fairly sure-footed trip outdoors. Johnson Hillock Locks are an impressive series of seven locks near Chorley that raise the waterway by 66 feet. When the winter sun is low in the sky, the glistening reflection of snowy surrounds on the water is stunning as the icicles on the lock gates drippily melt. A lovely walk is to start and end at the Top Lock pub that sits just off the bridge carrying the road through Wheelton over the canal.(Picture by Brian Derbyshire) Photo: Lancashire Post
2. Burrs Country Park, Bury
This 89-acre park boasts scenic countryside, wildlife habitats, woodlands, ponds and waterways - great for a winter walk. You'll find it on the banks of the River Irwell, with the East Lancs Railway running through the park. The park is also home to the Irwell Sculpture Trail, with four sculptures to discover within the grounds. Visitors will also find remnants of the park's industrial heritage as they explore and the kids can stay busy with the playground, activity centre and plenty of open space to let off steam. The park has its own pub - The Brown Cow - which is one of the oldest pubs in Bury. A traditional-style cosy pub with a lovely atmosphere and dog-friendly too. Burrs Country Park, Woodhill Rd, Bury BL8 1DA Photo: Lancashire Post
3. Winter Hill, Rivington Moor, Chorley
High up on the picturesque West Pennine Moors - overlooking Lancashire and Manchester - Winter Hill and Rivington Pike offer stunning views of the region. At the foot of the Winter Hill you will find the village of Belmont, home to The Black Dog country food pub - a great place to warm up after a New Year's ramble. 2-6 Church Street, Belmont, BL7 8AB. Walking routes here - https://www.walkingbritain.co.uk/walk-2245-description Photo: Lancashire Post
4. Hoghton Bottoms to Hoghton Tower
Near Preston, Hoghton Tower is a 16th Century fortified manor house. There are several routes to take through the peaceful grounds that are easy to follow from the main car park. Ideal for a winter stroll, surfaced footpaths meander around the property and its formal gardens. Full route here - https://www.lep.co.uk/lifestyle/outdoors/this-is-one-of-lancashires-hidden-gems-perfect-for-a-spring-walk-with-your-dog-3659360 Photo: Lancashire Post