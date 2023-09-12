News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Ashton sunflower garden

In Ashton, near Preston, stands a plot of disused land where St. Martin's modest church once stood proudly before it was tragically reduced to ashes in a fire, where sadly somone lost their life. But from the charred remnants of that old church, a new chapter has emerged – one of vibrant life and natural beauty.
By Timothy PearsonContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In the wake of the church's destruction, a group of dedicated volunteers and nature enthusiasts came together with a vision to transform this forsaken space into a sanctuary of blossoming hope. They decided to fill the land with sunflowers and wildflowers, not just to cover the scars of the past but to create a living testament to the enduring spirit of this community.

The sunflowers, with their tall, golden stalks and radiant faces, are a symbol of resilience and optimism. Planted in rows that follow the old aisles of the church, they reach for the heavens, seeking the same solace and divine connection that once echoed within the church's walls. Their vibrant hues provide a stark contrast to the memory of destruction that once lingered here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amidst the sunflowers, a tapestry of wildflowers flourishes, each species adding its own unique touch to this growing masterpiece. The colorful petals of poppies dance in the wind, while delicate bluebells and daisies create a carpet of beauty underfoot. Bees and butterflies, once scarce in this urban landscape, now grace the land with their presence, drawn by the abundance of nectar and pollen.

Sunflowers blooming. Photo: Timothy PearsonSunflowers blooming. Photo: Timothy Pearson
Sunflowers blooming. Photo: Timothy Pearson
Most Popular

Local residents and visitors alike are drawn to this remarkable transformation, finding solace and inspiration among the sunflowers and wildflowers. The once-abandoned land has become a gathering place for community, people stopping to have their photos taken with the flowers. It has become a living memorial to the history of St. Martin's and a testament to the resilience of the people who call Ashton home.

As the seasons change, so too does the landscape of this reclaimed space. Sunflowers give way to towering sun-scorched heads, their seeds a gift to birds and wildlife. Wildflowers bloom and fade, each species taking its turn to paint the land with its vibrant colors. And in the midst of this ever-changing natural canvas, the spirit of St. Martin's lives on, not in bricks and mortar, but in the beauty and vitality of the land it once graced.

In the ashes of tragedy, a community found the strength to cultivate a new beginning, one filled with the simple yet profound beauty of sunflowers and wildflowers. The land that was once marked by sorrow and loss now stands as a symbol of resilience, renewal, and the enduring power of nature to heal and inspire.

Related topics:PrestonAshtonBees