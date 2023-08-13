A major new leisure facility was given the go-ahead on the banks of the River Ribble last week.
Phoenix Park will bring a watersports lake, dry ski slope and mountain bike track to the existing Trax Motor Centre site, off Wallend Road.
For full details of everything the facility will offer
And here’s how the development will look when it is brought to life.
Councillors unanimously approved the ambitious Phoenix Park plans, whuch will come in five phases - two of which have now been given the green light
Canoeing and kayaking are just some of the sports planned for the leisure lake
The ski slope will have an 11-degree gradient and a maximum height of 12 metres
The leisure lake will host a raft of water-based activities