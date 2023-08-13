News you can trust since 1886
15 pictures showing how Preston's new Phoenix Park leisure facility will look - watersports lake and ski skope included

A major new leisure facility was given the go-ahead on the banks of the River Ribble last week.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

Phoenix Park will bring a watersports lake, dry ski slope and mountain bike track to the existing Trax Motor Centre site, off Wallend Road.

For full details of everything the facility will offer, click here.

And here’s how the development will look when it is brought to life.

Councillors unanimously approved the ambitious Phoenix Park plans, whuch will come in five phases - two of which have now been given the green light (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

1. Phoenix Park

Councillors unanimously approved the ambitious Phoenix Park plans, whuch will come in five phases - two of which have now been given the green light (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

Canoeing and kayaking are just some of the sports planned for the leisure lake (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

2. Phoenix Park

Canoeing and kayaking are just some of the sports planned for the leisure lake (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

The ski slope will have an 11-degree gradient and a maximum height of 12 metres (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

3. Phoenix Park

The ski slope will have an 11-degree gradient and a maximum height of 12 metres (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

The leisure lake will host a raft of water-based activities (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

4. Phoenix Park

The leisure lake will host a raft of water-based activities (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)

