War exhibition heads to Preston library

An exhibition of what the Western Front was like during the First World War is touring Lancashire’s libraries.

A photographic tour of some of the main battlefields of the Western Front will be held at Savick Library on Friday (November 9) from 10am to 11am.

Photographs will be shown of places including Ypres, Passchendaele and Arras as well as the Somme battlefields.

Pictures of some of the memorials to those who fell from many nations including Germany, France and Portugal will also be featured.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War One. Many people’s imaginations have been captured by this and some are remembering members of their family that were involved in this global conflict.

“This photographic tour should bring to life what the battle sites were really like. The images will give a snapshot of the devastation caused.

“The photographs that will be shown of a number of the memorials will be incredibly powerful to look at. They are a reminder of the terrible consequences of war.”

The photographic tour is free to attend but booking is essential as places are limited.

Call 0300 123 6703 to book a place or call in at the library.