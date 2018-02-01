IN PICTURES: Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 80s and 90s

Most adults who grew up in the North West will have fond memories of childhood visits to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

And if you were a child of the 80s and 90s then that visit usually meant consuming your own body-weight in sugar dummies and riding on one or two of the park's iconic rides.

Who can forget the sprawling Monster (or the octopus) or the walk up the terrifyingly steep steps into Noah's Ark.

Rainy days were spent crashing down steep slides or chilling on roundabouts inside the fun house - that's of course once you managed to get past the scary laughing clown outside.

The pleasure Beach holds of lots of special memories for us all so take a look at some of these pictures in the link above taken from our archives and others kindly supplied by Blackpool Pleasure Beach and feel free to share your special memories of the park in the comments.