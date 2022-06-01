Mrs Hinch fans share ‘amazing’ 80p hack to remove ‘musty’ washing machine smells

This is the latest in Whirlpool recall news (Photo: Shutterstock)

Mrs Hinch rose to fame on social media as a 'cleaning influencer' several years ago after she started sharing unusual cleaning tips and tricks.

Now, fans of the cleaning guru share their own advice on Facebook pages, including how to remove musty washing machine smells.

One person asked on the Facebook page: "My washing machine really smells musty every time it runs.

“I always empty the water in the filter but it’s getting worse.

“It’s very strange, does anyone have any ideas?”

What was the advice?

Washing machines can smell for a wide range of reasons, including mould build-up, bacteria and mildew.

Bad smells can be off-putting, but what's worse is that they cause the clothes to smell bad too.

In the comments, one person said: Use a dishwasher tablet and run a hot wash, around 90 degrees.”

Another person said: "Put two dishwasher tablets in the drum and pour vinegar in the drawer and do a hot wash.

"I clean mine like that once a month, it’s amazing.”

Someone else also suggested dishwasher tablets: "Put dishwasher tablets in the machine, bleach the drawers and put on a hot wash.”

Dishwasher tablets can break down small dirt particles, which one commenter said she picked up for 80p in Aldi which they use to clean their machine.

Is there any alternative to dishwasher tablets?

Other commenters shared advice on the page to get rid of musty smells, including vinegar.

One person wrote: "Clean with baking soda and vinegar, it’s great.”

They were backed by another who recommended white vinegar: "White vinegar gets completely rid of the gunk in the machine and seal, mould is gone!”

White vinegar is effective in killing household bacteria and removing hard water deposits.

Another commenter recommended Astonish: "I use Astonish Mould and Mildew remover. I would roll some old cloths or kitchen roll up and put it around the rubber seal.