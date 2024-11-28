Win over £5000 worth of prizes thanks to Ainsworth Jewellers advent calendar

All your Christmas dreams could come true this year, thanks to the Ainsworth Jewellers advent calendar with prizes worth over £5000!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark advent and to spread some Christmas joy, Ainsworth Jewellers have curated 24 fabulous prizes from their collection in store that they will reveal each day on Instagram; meaning there will be 24 winners of stunning prizes from the iconic Blackburn-based jewellers this festive season.

For the first time in the store’s 154-year history, they have launched their biggest competition to date which all starts on 1st December on their Instagram page - https://www.instagram.com/ainsworthjewel/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hidden behind 24 doors on their advent calendar is a collection of daily prizes, ranging from earrings to bracelets, watches to cufflinks and rings to necklaces; and entering is simple. To be in with a chance of winning one of the 24 prizes on offer, simply head to Instagram, like and share the post tagging three friends. Entries need to be made by midnight each day with each winner being chosen at random and announced the following day.

Over £5000 worth of prizes from Ainsworth Jewellers

Commenting on the giveaway, Phil Ainsworth, fifth generation owner of Ainsworth Jewellers said: “We are beyond excited about this competition which really could make such a difference to someone this Christmas. We have gorgeous prizes on offer so there really is something for everyone. Just imagine winning one of these prizes to either enjoy yourself or being able to gift it to a loved one this Christmas, wouldn’t that be incredibly special. It’s really simple to enter so we hope we get a lot of interest – good luck!”

Prizes vary in value from a £25 cleaning set to a whopping £1450 for a pair of Tanzanite and Diamond earrings and everything in between. Gift vouchers, a gold bracelet, cufflinks, silver feather necklace, stunning Coeur de Lion bracelet and ear-piercing voucher are also on offer alongside other incredible jewellery items so head to the Ainsworth Jewellers Instagram page to see the daily prizes.

Phil added: “We really look forward to seeing the entries coming in and hopefully for more people to follow us on Instagram too as we open each door daily. My wife and fellow store owner, Helen Dimmick will be revealing each prize daily so make sure you keep an eye out for the advent calendar post and get entering!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Ainsworth Jewellers visit www.ainsworthjewellers.com

*Terms and conditions apply to the advent calendar competition. Please see website or details at https://www.ainsworthjewellers.com/