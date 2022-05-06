While eligible residents in Chorley and South Ribble can expect the money by May 15, Preston Council can only say it aims to make payments “as soon as possible".

The Government announced a package of support known as the Energy Bills Rebate to help households with rising energy bills, worth £9.1 billion in 2022-23.

>>>Click here to find out more about the council tax rebate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Householders in property bands A-D across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble will get a £150 council tax rebate for 2022/23 as part of a government plan to help with soaring living costs

This includes a £150 non-repayable rebate for households in England in council tax bands A to D, known as the Council Tax Rebate.

Since it was announced in February, residents have been keen to know exactly when and how the money will be paid.

Councils have been set a deadline to ensure all payments are made by September 30, 2022 and eligible residents who pay their council tax by direct debit will be automatically credited with the cash into their bank accounts.

Here's what out local councils said:

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver his Spring Statement on March 23, 2022 in London

Preston Council:

Adrian Robinson, Interim Director of Customer Services at Preston City Council, said: “We are working as fast as we can with the resources available to us, to identify qualifying recipients and make the £150 council tax rebate for home energy costs.

>>>Click here to check your council tax band to see if you are eligible.

"We have a duty to ensure that the allocation of these public funds are accurate and paid to the right people. This undertaking includes following Government guidance to reduce the risk of fraudulent claims by verifying bank account details prior to administering payment.

None of councils in central Lancashire have made any of the £150 council tax rebate payments so far

"For those who have already paid instalments towards their 2022/23 council tax bill by direct debit, we aim to make payments as soon as possible.

"Once the direct debit cases have been paid in the coming weeks, we will be writing to other eligible households with details of an alternative method of receiving the rebate.”

South Ribble:

Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said, "Our teams are working hard to ensure that direct debit customers who live in a property with the Council Tax Band A to D will have their rebate by May 15, 2022.

"If a resident does not pay direct debit or pays a zero Council Tax bill as a result council tax support or other benefits, we will contact them by May 15 via a letter to arrange for payment of the rebate."

He added: "We are also developing a local discretionary scheme to support households suffering financial hardship because of the rising cost of living.

"More information about this scheme will be available on our website very soon. Find out more at https://www.southribble.gov.uk/EnergyBillsRebate."

Chorley:

Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: "We are currently working on administering the rebate and our teams are working hard to ensure that direct debit customers who live in a property with the Council Tax Band A to D will have their rebate by 15 May 2022 - four months earlier than Government's deadline of September 2022.

"If a resident is eligible but does not pay direct debit or pays a zero Council Tax bill as a result council tax support or other benefits, we will contact them by 15 May 2022 via a letter to arrange for payment of the rebate. "

Chorley Council is also developing a local discretionary scheme to support households suffering financial hardship because of the rising cost of living."