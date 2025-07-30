Three solicitors from Preston-based north west law firm Napthens take on ultimate charity jump

Three Lancashire women took to the skies before diving back to earth, all in the name of a charity close to their hearts.

Helen Gaskell, Vicky Cross and Francesca Kinsella-Calverley flew to 14,000 feet, before leaping from the plane and reaching speeds of 120mph until their parachutes opened.

The trio, who all work at Preston-based north west law firm Napthens, had never skydived before but landed safely, having raised almost £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

They admit it was only by encouraging and supporting each other that they all managed to get on the plane and jump from the plane.

Helen, who along with Vicky and Francesca work in the wills, trusts and probate team at Napthens, said: “It was a fantastic experience and it’s safe to say we’ve all caught the skydiving bug.

“The free fall was unreal, seeing the world at 120 mph was crazy and when the parachute opened, we simply floated down and were able to take in views from Lake Windermere, to Blackpool, Morecambe Bay and beyond. It is something we will always treasure.

“We wanted to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society because in our roles we provide to support to many people and families where dementia is having such an impact.

“It is a charity and condition that is really close to our hearts, both personally and professionally, and we are over the moon with how much we managed to raise through generous donations from family, friends, colleagues and clients.

“An unofficial fourth member of our team was our colleague Georgina Smith, whotook approximately 7,000 photos and screamed so loud we could hear her whoops from at least 1,000 feet.”