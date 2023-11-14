This is how Lancashire residents can claim up to £500 of extra support before Christmas

Ribble Valley households who have an income of less than £50,000 can apply now for financial support through the government funded Household Support Fund.

Applications for the household support fund opened on October 2 2023 and will close on December 1 2023.

Funded by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), the latest round of the fund is aimed at those households who have not yet benefited from previous funding rounds of the scheme.

For eligible households, the following shopping vouchers can be applied for:

£200 for single households

£300 for households with two or more adults

£500 for households with children

Nicola Hopkins, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s director of economic development and planning said: “Ribble Valley Borough Council has secured an additional £240,000 worth of funding through the Household Support Fund to help support Ribble Valley residents through the ongoing cost of living crisis and the challenges this continues to represent for them and their families who are living and working in the borough.”

“Many residents may not realise that they are eligible to apply for the fund. We would urge any households who meet the criteria of an income of less than £50,000 and who have not already applied for previous funding rounds to apply.

“The recent appointment of a debt and cost of living advisor further demonstrates our commitment as a council to support our residents. This service is available to any residents who feel that they may need additional advice or support.”

Eligible households who wish to apply for the household support fund can do so via the following online form: Household Support Fund. Any queries regarding the online form or the scheme itself should be emailed to: [email protected]