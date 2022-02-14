These are 8 ways you can save the pennies but still eat well

With prices on the rise, nutritional experts at Origym have revealed the ways you can cut the cost of your weekly shop, while still eating healthy

Origym reveals the key ways you can save money but still eat nutritionally-balanced meals:

1. Prep & Freeze

When you’re trying to save money, prepping becomes your best friend. Not only does prepping save you time and money, but it also makes it much easier to plan your future meals and incorporate all your essential food groups and nutrients.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by batch cooking or doubling your portion sizes and saving the extra portion for a future meal. Alternatively, you can freeze the meal for a later date or box up your leftover vegetables and use them in stews, chillies, curries or soups.

2. Go bargain hunting

There’s no denying we all love a bargain and discounted goods and meal deals are great ways of eating well for less.

Often found in specific areas of the supermarket, marked down items are another way of bagging a saving.

Just be sure to grab food and drinks that you’re likely to use and will contribute to a substantial meal such as pasta, meat, fish and meat-free alternatives. It’s also worth checking the use-by-date so you know when you will be able to eat it, and it doesn’t go to waste.

3. Shop at cheaper supermarkets

Lower priced supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl provide ideal substitutions for some of your branded favourites, saving you a pretty penny in the long run.

A lot of the time, there isn’t much difference between value and branded ranges. Items like fruit and vegetables also taste the same wherever you shop - the only difference you will see is your bank balance.

4. Grow your own veg

Not everyone has the garden space to grow their own vegetables, but if you do have an area for planting, this may help you reduce your grocery bill.

Salad leaves can cost a small fortune when bought bagged from the supermarket and often, their use-by-date isn’t extensive. By growing your own, alongside fruiting vegetables like beans and tomatoes, you can save money and source the right nutrients needed for a balanced diet, right from the comfort of your own home.

5. Cook with tins

As a cheap staple, with a long sell-by date, tinned food is a cupboard essential and often high in nutrients.

Tinned beans, chopped tomatoes, chickpeas and pulses are great sources of protein, fibre and B vitamins. They also count towards your 5-a-day and are versatile enough to be used in an array of healthy dishes.

Usually priced at £1 or less, tins are ideal for those looking to stay healthy on a budget.

6. Make your own veg crisps

Another way to get inventive with your leftovers is to make use of your veggie peelings and make your own at-home, healthy crisps alternative.

Easy to make and full of vitamins, vegetable crisps act as a cheap, nutritious snack that only requires a short amount of prep time. Simply dry out the peelings, spray with some oil and add a little salt alongside your favourite seasonings and you’re done! Better yet, they cost next to nothing and stop food from going to waste.

7. Do some recipe research

Life is busy and it can be hard to find the time to cook and think of new meal inspiration.

Even with a fridge packed full of food, it’s no easy feat deciding what to eat. This is where recipe books and Google come in handy.

Check what food you have at hand and research some recipes that include these ingredients. That way, you’re more likely to use up everything you have in, without wasting any food or money.

8. Stay hydrated

Fizzy drinks are a firm favourite, but water is the cheapest and healthiest way to quench your thirst.

Drinking water and staying hydrated is just as important as the food you consume and plays an equally vital role within your daily diet.