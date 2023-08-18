Surge in UK divorce rate: Is this the answer for the “Silver Separators”?

Referred to as "silver separators" by the International Longevity Centre, this trend is attributed to a confluence of factors, including delayed marriages, increased financial independence among females, evolving perceptions of divorce, and the distinctive liberal outlook of the baby boomer generation compared to their predecessors.

"It is regrettable when any marriage reaches its breaking point," acknowledged Andrea Rozario, Chief Corporate Officer of Bower Home Finance. "While the end of a long partnership is a fact of life, individuals navigating divorce in their over-60 years often find themselves grappling with the necessity of utilising the property equity they've accumulated over time. This becomes crucial to facilitate a fresh start and acquire a new home."

In many instances, selling the matrimonial property to facilitate separation is unviable. Equally unappealing is the prospect of both parties continuing to share the same residence. Recognising these challenges, the concept of equity release emerges as a potential solution that brings relief to both parties.

Rozario emphasised, "Equity release is a viable option that offers a way forward for those undergoing this significant life transition. As the generation of rebellious baby boomers enters their retirement years, they defy conventional norms by pursuing divorce, spending, borrowing, and embracing the present moment. Among the many facets of equity release, I firmly believe that the choice – and the often uplifting emotional impact that the released funds can deliver – stands as one of the most pivotal, particularly after the ordeal of divorce."