Strictly a leap of faith for charity team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team is recruiting volunteers to sign up to its “Pledge to go over the Edge” on Saturday March 23, from the pinnacle of Peel Tower in Holcombe Brook near Ramsbottom.

The 128 ft tower on the top of Holcombe Hill was used as the location to introduce Bury-born Strictly 2023 runner-up Layton Williams to his professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin at the start of the series. The historic tower itself dates back to 1852, when it was built in tribute to local son Sir Robert Peel, founder of the police force and prime minister from 1841 to 1846.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity team fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “We held our first ever abseil at the same location last March and had a team of 21 supporters brave enough to work their way down the tower on what was a really windy day!

Are you brave enough to go over the edge of the iconic Peel Tower, used as a location in the last se

"Collectively, everyone really enjoyed the experience and together raised a magnificent £2,000. That was our trial run so we're hoping that this year, not only will the weather be less blustery, more people will recognise the location and sign up to give it a go."

To register for the abseil, which is overseen by experts from local outdoor activity company Alternative Adventure, costs £30. This is a subsidised fee made possible by Preston architects FWP Ltd agreeing to be event sponsor. Senior associate David Simmons said: “FWP is delighted to sponsor this event in support of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity and the great work they do. Good luck to all taking part in the abseil.”

Participants, who are rewarded with a t-shirt and medal when back on firm ground, are also asked to raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship, which will go towards hospital charity and Baby Beat projects.