St Annes resident gearing up for London Marathon to raise funds for his daughter battling epilepsy

Fylde Coast resident Chris Blower is set to tackle the iconic London Marathon in April this year, not just for personal accomplishment, but in support of his daughter, Lyla, who is bravely fighting a very rare and aggressive form of epilepsy.
By Zena BlowerContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 09:23 GMT
In light of National Epilepsy Awareness Day on March 26th, Chris is determined to raise both awareness and crucial funds for his daughter's condition, which has profoundly impacted their family's life.

Chris aims to generate support and donations for his fundraising page, with a goal of reaching £3,000. The funds raised will be directed to Young Epilepsy, a charity dedicated to advocating for children’s rights and providing vital health services and research to improve diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy.

Speaking about his motivation, Chris said: "Childhood epilepsy can be a frightening, isolating, and often misunderstood condition. Our family has experienced first-hand the invaluable support and resources provided by Young Epilepsy since Lyla's diagnosis. Running the London Marathon is my way of giving back and ensuring other families receive the same level of support.

Chris Blower with his daughter Lyla Blower.Chris Blower with his daughter Lyla Blower.
"I'm also deeply grateful to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and their epilepsy team for their unwavering support this past year. They have helped us navigate this challenging and upsetting diagnosis."

Young Epilepsy not only offers essential medical support but also assists children and young people throughout their educational journey, from school to university. Their comprehensive approach has been instrumental in helping families like Chris’ navigate the complexities of managing epilepsy in everyday life.

Chris has dedicated the past eight months to rigorous training, preparing both physically and mentally for the marathon challenge ahead. His determination to make a difference for Lyla and other children facing similar battles has been the driving force behind his training.

To support Chris Blower's fundraising efforts for Young Epilepsy and to help him reach his goal, please visit his donation page.

