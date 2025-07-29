Signed Liam Gallagher adidas trainers raise £2,450 for Nightsafe

A Blackburn retailer has helped to raise almost £2500 for Nightsafe by raffling off two pairs of limited-edition Liam Gallagher x adidas trainers, signed by the artist himself.

Nightsafe, a charity that offers supported housing, emergency accommodation and holistic support to 16–25-year-olds in Blackburn with Darwen who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, said they are thrilled with the kind donation.

Cult fashion retailer Cotton Town Vintage ran two exclusive raffles, each giving supporters a 1 in 50 chance to win a pair of signed Liam Gallagher x adidas Spezial trainers. The trainers are now sought-after collector’s items.

Carl Walker, founder of Cotton Town Vintage, who recently joined Nightsafe’s Patron scheme, said: “The response has been phenomenal. This is about more than winning rare gear - it’s about helping young people in desperate situations find hope again. And we’re just getting started.”

Nightsafe's Louis Linklater, Senior Support Worker Cat Goy and Cotton Town Vintage founder Carl Walker

Carl has announced plans to continue supporting Nightsafe through further raffles in the coming months, including chances to win limited-edition posters and a selection of exclusive clothing.

The raffles mark a continuation of Liam’s support for the charity, which began in 2022 when he donated pairs of the ‘Blackburn’ adidas Spezial shoes to young people supported by Nightsafe.

The raffles capitalised on the Oasis fever sweeping the nation, as Liam and brother Noel recently reunited on stage for the first time in almost 16 years.

At each draw, a member of Nightsafe’s staff and a young person supported by the charity had the honour of pulling the winning raffle ticket. The two raffles raised £2,000 in ticket sales, with a further £450 coming from Cotton Town Vintage’s in-store donation rail, which allowed supporters to contribute clothing for resale in aid of Nightsafe.

The donation rail will now remain in the Blackburn store until December, with all proceeds going towards a special Christmas donation.

Jan Larkin, CEO of Nightsafe, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity shown through both raffles and the donation rail. To raise £2,450 is incredible as it will help to fund intensive support for several young people in crisis. Every single pound makes a difference, especially right now when demand for our services has never been higher.”

For more information about Nightsafe and their ongoing work to tackle youth homelessness, visit www.nightsafe.org