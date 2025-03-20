Richard elevates his role to a new level!

The manager of the Dialysis Unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, former soldier turned nurse Richard Milner, showed just how far he’s prepared to go in support of his patients when, despite a terror of heights, he flew to 15,000ft to make his tandem skydive to mark World Kidney Day last week (13th March).

Richard’s daring feat with the Black Knights at Cockerham raised £3,000 for the team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, which will spend the funds on a project to benefit kidney patients.

Cheered on by his parents and wife Laura with whom he shares Madison (19), Oliver (17), Luke (15) and 12-year-old Carly, Richard, who lives in Preston and served with the Queen’s Lancashire Infantry Regiment for six years, said: “I have a terrible fear of heights.

“As a soldier, I had lots of opportunities to skydive but always thought people who did it were mad! In my role now though I wanted to highlight the importance of looking after your kidneys and support my patients and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it and raise some funds at the same time. As it turned out, I loved the experience.Thank you to everyone who sponsored me.”

Richard at the airfield across from the plane that took him to 15,000ft for his skydive

The charity team’s Lucy Clark said: “Thank you to Richard for facing his fears in the most extreme way possible. He has certainly taken his dedication to his role to the next level! “

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk