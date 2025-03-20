Richard elevates his role to a new level!
Richard’s daring feat with the Black Knights at Cockerham raised £3,000 for the team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, which will spend the funds on a project to benefit kidney patients.
Cheered on by his parents and wife Laura with whom he shares Madison (19), Oliver (17), Luke (15) and 12-year-old Carly, Richard, who lives in Preston and served with the Queen’s Lancashire Infantry Regiment for six years, said: “I have a terrible fear of heights.
“As a soldier, I had lots of opportunities to skydive but always thought people who did it were mad! In my role now though I wanted to highlight the importance of looking after your kidneys and support my patients and I couldn’t think of a better way to do it and raise some funds at the same time. As it turned out, I loved the experience.Thank you to everyone who sponsored me.”
The charity team’s Lucy Clark said: “Thank you to Richard for facing his fears in the most extreme way possible. He has certainly taken his dedication to his role to the next level! “
To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk