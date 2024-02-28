Watch more of our videos on Shots!

10th Fulwood (Salaam) Scouts Group successfully applied for a share of Redrow’s £3,000 Fulwood Community Fund, launched to mark the latest phase of the Tabley Green development in the town.

A donation of £750 has helped towards the cost of the installation of new kitchen units, appliances and renovation works.

Scout leader Shoayb Bux said: “10th Fulwood Scout Group has been delivering activities for young people from this scout hut for the last three years.

Cubs & Beavers from 10th Fulwood Scout group with Redrow's Paul Fishwick & Scout leader Shoayb Bux

“A functioning kitchen is key to helping our young people to learn skills and try new activities. We regularly hold events for the wider community of Fulwood and this builds a great sense of community for the people living in the surrounding areas. Thank you to Redrow for this donation.”

Redrow’s voluntary gifts are over and above the statutory investment linked to the Tabley Green development, which includes contributions to community infrastructure of more than £2 million.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “We are so pleased to have been able to support the scout group with this project and it’s great to see the new kitchen has already been put to good use.”

Tabley Green is just four miles from the centre of Preston, while also enjoying a supermarket, Post Office and other essentials closer to home. It has easy access to major road and rail networks, as well as the great outdoors – Brockholes Nature Reserve is just over 10 minutes away.