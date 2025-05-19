Red Rose Lodge’s gift for Rosemere
The lodge’s Provincial Grand Primo Steve Farrell let his hair grow especially so he could be sponsored to brave the shave to help raise the donation, which was boosted by raffles, collections and the sale of buffaloes merchandise.
Steve said: “A number of our members or those close to them have undergone treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre so have been supported by Rosemere Cancer Foundation. It’s a cause close to members’ hearts.”
Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks to Steve and all Red Rose Provincial Grand Lodge members for this very generous donation, which will be put to good use on projects to support local cancer patients.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk