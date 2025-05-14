Rainbow Ramblers raise £12,000 with sponsorship still coming in

The roads around Croston were a colourful spectacle on Saturday 10th May as Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Best Comic Pantomime Awards 2025 winner, Steve Royle cut the ribbon and started the 2025 Rainbow Ramble. The popular community event, supported by Fletchers Group, has already raised £12,000 with sponsorship still coming in. The funds will help Mawdesley based charity, Rainbow Hub continue providing specialist services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Before the start everyone enjoyed the entertainment and a raffle with live music provided by PQA Chorley. Children met Spiderman and some of the Disney characters provided by Luna Lush Entertainment, enjoyed Ebublio Bubble Fun, played with character balloons thanks to Hybrid HR and had their faces painted in an array of colours and pictures. Participants were also able to warm up with Joanne’s Hoghton Zumba Fitness before setting out.

Refreshments including burgers, hot and cold drinks and ice cream were available thanks to Tucker Box, Leyland

Miss Whippy, with treats donated by Bidfood UK, Morrisons, J & D Rimmer & Sons, Walkers, Tesco and Mawdesley Spar and Post Office.

They're off - Steve Royle starts the 2025 Rainbow Ramble

Check points along the route sponsored by Scholes Estates, The Vestry, Tarleton; Prime Time Watch Repairs, Replica Print, Notre Homes Ltd, Croston Hall Estate, The Highfield and Core Speech. Photography and videos thanks to Gareth Edwards Photography.

Emma Parish Rainbow Hub, said, “it was a fantastic day and we thank everyone for taking part, together with all those too numerous to mention who gave up their time to help us.But special thanks go to Fletchers Group – our main supporters; Steve Royle for giving up his time to start us all off and Bishop Rawstorne for the use of their fantastic grounds. We have already raised an amazing amount with more still coming in but we couldn’t do it without you all. Thanks everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”



For other ways of helping Rainbow Hub, please visit

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw