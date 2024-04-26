Rainbow Ramblers raise over £10,000 with sponsorship still coming in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funds will help Rainbow Hub continue providing specialist services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Over 250 people including children (plus dogs) took part in the fantastic 5 mile walk which started and ended at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston.

Before the start everyone enjoyed the entertainment and a raffle with live music provided by WD-40 Covers Band. Children met some of the Disney characters provided by Luna Lush Entertainment, enjoyed Ebublio Bubble Fun and had their faces painted in an array of colours and pictures thanks to CL Medilaw. Participants were also able to warm up with Rockbox Fitness qualified instructor, Rachel Burrows before setting out.

Rainbow Rambles ready for the off!

Refreshments including burgers, hot and cold drinks and ice cream were available thanks to Lourdes Deli and Emma’s Ice Cream and Crowd Safety Solutions helped with parking and assistance along the route.

Ramble winner on the day was 10 years old Max Swarbrick whose mum, Fiona, works for the Fletchers Group in Southport.

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said, “it was a wonderful day and we thank everyone for taking part, together with all those too numerous to mention who give up their time to help us. But special thanks go to Fletchers Group – our main supporters - and Steve Royle for giving up his time to start us all off. We have already raised a fantastic amount with more still coming in but we couldn’t do it with you all.”

