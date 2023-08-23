Preston named the seventh cheapest city to own a home - here's 9 on the market right now for less than £60,000
The research, conducted by L&C Mortgages, analysed house price data from the Office for National Statistics, calculated with a 4.5 per cent interest rate repaid over 25 years and combined with the average price of utilities and council tax per location.
This total was then compared to the median salary in each city to reveal the least expensive British cities to own a home.
Aberdeen, Dundee, Kingston-Upon-Hull, Glasgow and Durham round out the top five least expensive cities to own a home.
In seventh place is Preston. As of May 2023, the average cost of a home was £158,204.
At 4.5 per cent interest repaid over 25 years, this totals £237,332, with monthly mortgage payments of £791 and £1,135 with utilities and council tax. Overall, this cost represents 49 per cent of the median salary (£2,340).
What’s on the market in Preston?
With this in mind, we looked at some of the cheapest homes available to buy right now in Preston.
There were multiple listings for flats in the Samuel Street and Leighton Street areas, as well as in Avenham, Ribbleton and the city centre.
