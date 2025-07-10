Political Comment: Lancashire Labour MPs unite in urging Reform-led County Council’s to commit to protecting nursery funding after reports of proposed cuts

Ashley Dalton, West Lancashire Labour MP

Local Labour MPs said they were ‘disturbed’ by reports that the Reform-led council are considering cutting funding to nurseries and childcare providers across the County

Lancashire Labour MPs unite in urging Reform-led County Council’s to commit to protecting nursery funding after reports of proposed cuts

Petitions have been set up and letters sent to Lancashire County Council by Labour MPs across Lancashire after they heard reports that the Reform UK-led Council are considering funding cuts to nursery and childcare providers.

West Lancashire Labour MP, Ashley Dalton was among the first to set up a petition calling on the authority to commit to protect nursery funding for the county.

The petition says: “Currently, Lancashire County Council passes 100 per cent of the money it receives from the Department of Education for Early Years funding to nurseries in Lancashire.”

Ms Dalton added: “Our Labour government is investing in early years education in Lancashire with a 4.4% increase next year. But under new Reform leadership, the council is considering cutting this funding, taking it away from early years providers.

“The National Day Nurseries Association estimates that this could mean up to £3 million of cuts to nurseries across the county.

“One nursey provider in Lancashire has predicted that this could mean her nursery losing out on £30,000 of money they currently rely on to provide early years services.

“This will be incredibly concerning for nurseries and parents across West Lancashire.”

Thirteen Labour MPs across the county have now co-signed a letter to the council voicing their concerns and fears about the consequences of these cuts.

The letter reads: “We should, at all levels of government, be doing everything we can to reduce the burden on both childcare providers and families, not taking support away from them.

“We understand that you have the right to cut this funding if you wish to, but that would be a choice that impacts 1000s of Lancashire residents for the worse and would cause untold stress on young families.

"Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should… Lancashire is in a stage of growth and opportunity. We should be investing in its future, not cutting support for that future to the bone.”