North West paints a bleak picture with 67% of people yet to make a will, survey finds

The statistics for the North West paint an even bleaker picture for the region and Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid said it was vital that those without one considered the benefits of getting their affairs in order.

He said: “The results show that nationally we have a population that is burying its head in the sand when it comes to preparing their loved ones for the inevitable.

“And in the North West we can see that the situation is also concerning. Our poll delved into the many reasons why people avoid drawing up a will with many citing the difficulties they have talking about and thinking about death. We recognise that this is a tricky conversation to have with the people you care about but drawing up paperwork to protect the ones you love, after you are gone comes with a sense of peace.

Regional statistics for the UK

“Another barrier to making a will was cited as expense which, in light of the current cost of living crisis, is understandable. Will Aid can provide a cost-effective solution that comes with the security that a will is being drafted by a professional, regulated and insured solicitor while you also help vulnerable charities that are also struggling at this time.”

The study showed that in the North West the main barriers to making a will were seen as lack of time with 26%, nothing worthy of passing on with 25% and feeling that they were too young to think about making a will with 21%.

The North West ranks second in the top five areas of people without a will. The top region is Northern Ireland with 75%. The North West is then followed by the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber in joint third with 62%, ranking fourth is Wales at 61% and the North East in fifth with 60%.

Will Aid runs for the month of November and raises money for nine of the UK’s best-loved charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland). Solicitors volunteer their time to charity to write wills for members of the public. Instead of paying the usual fee for the will, the client is asked to make a voluntary upfront donation to Will Aid.

City statistics for the UK

The suggested donation for a basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills.

Mr de Vena Franks said: “There are still so many people in the UK who do not have a will and this needs to be addressed. A will is the best way for a person to make an active choice about inheritance and estates, not to mention make decisions on the guardianship of underage children.”

According to the research, 59% of adults don't have a will in the UK. Of those who do have a will, only 29% of people questioned claim to have a will that is up to date. What’s more, just 46% of parents surveyed have a will and have named guardians for their children

The region’s shortage of people with wills is also reflected in the results found by city, where Liverpool also ranks second in the worst affected areas by city. In first place is Belfast where 75% do not to have a will. Liverpool is next with 73%, then Sheffield (67%), Glasgow and Manchester (both 64%) and Bristol (62%) make up the rest of the top five.

Those who wish to book an appointment with a solicitor to make a will in November can do so from September onwards via our website or by calling us on 0300 0309 558.