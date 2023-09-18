New GB Insulation Scheme promises £100's in annual savings for eligible Lancashire residents

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Previously, government-backed insulation schemes were only accessible to those receiving specific state benefits. However, the new scheme broadens its reach. To qualify for the Great British Insulation Scheme, households must:

· Reside in properties within council tax bands A-D in England or A-E in Scotland and Wales. Notably, the scheme is not available in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Possess an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) with a rating of D or below. For context, EPCs are graded from A to G, with A being the most efficient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government-backed insulation schemes. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In 2022, nearly half (47%) of British homes had an EPC rating of D or below.

Interested households can apply through the official gov.uk website. The application process requires details about the property type, existing insulation, EPC specifics, and household income. This income figure will determine if the applicant needs to contribute towards the project's cost. Specifically, households with an annual income exceeding £31,000 might be asked to cover up to 10% of the expenses.

For those without an EPC, their energy supplier will provide one. An approved installer will then assess the property and suggest the best insulation method. However, the Great British Insulation Scheme differs from other energy efficiency programs as it only supports one type of insulation upgrade, either loft or cavity wall insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed work will only commence if the homeowner agrees to the terms and any financial contributions.

The government estimates that 300,000 households could benefit from this scheme, potentially saving them hundreds of pounds annually. This initiative will complement the existing Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which offers free home energy efficiency upgrades to low-income families.

Additionally, the government has introduced an online eligibility checker for the Home Upgrade Grant. This grant aids homes not connected to the gas grid in obtaining energy efficiency upgrades, provided they have an EPC rating between D to G. The government believes 25,000 homes qualify for this grant.