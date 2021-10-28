Mystery surrounds Euromillions winner from Lancashire
A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr H from Lancashire, has won £118,041.10 on The National Lottery.
The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 8 October and plans to treat his family with the winnings.
The Lancashire resident has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What brilliant news for Mr H for winning this fantastic prize. He can now look forward to treating his family with this wonderful win.”