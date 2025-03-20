Lancashire optometrists raise over £1,600 for Natalie Kate Moss Trust

A team from Suzanne Dennis Optometrist’s three independent practices in Lancashire has raised more than £1,600 for a charity supporting ground-breaking research into brain haemorrhages by taking on a challenging half marathon in Paris.

Co-Director Joe Higham and Locum Optometrist Ian Conway completed the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi De Paris this month along with their friend Luke Whitehead in aid of the Natalie Kate Moss Trust (NKMT).

The charity was launched in 2012 by the Moss family following the sudden death of Natalie at the age of 26 following an unexpected brain haemorrhage.

Joe, who completed the event in two hours and 28 minutes, said: “The charity is close to our hearts because the Moss family use our practices. We feel a strong connection to it and are keen to support this important cause that is local to the communities we serve.

“We also want to support NKMT because as optometrists we’re in a unique position todetect changes in the blood vessels in the eye, which can indicate issues like high blood pressure – conditions that are linked to brain haemorrhages.

“We were delighted to take on the challenge of the half marathon in Paris for the charity. There was an amazing atmosphere on the day and knowing we were doing the event for the trust inspired us to keep going – we were determined not to let anyone down.”

Ian, who works atSuzanne Dennis Optometrist’s Standish branch, completed the half marathon in two hours and three minutes – just one minute behind Luke.

The money they have raised will support NKMT’s mission to help people understand how to prevent lifestyle-related brain haemorrhages from occurring while generating funds for ground-breaking research to treat them when they do.

NKMT Director Fiona Moss said: “We are so immensely grateful to the team at Suzanne Dennis who have not only named us as their charity partner, but who have really got behind the cause in every way possible, and are taking on epic challenges, like the Paris Half, to raise money to fund ground-breaking research into lifesaving treatment.

“Their support is truly helping to make a difference to change the landscape of brain haemorrhage and save millions of lives each year. Thank you so much to you all!”

The latest fundraiser means the team at Suzanne Dennis Optometrist has raised nearly £3,000 for the charity in the past five months alone.

Last October, the independent opticians raised £1,300 for the charity by holding a week-long fundraising initiative at its practices in Standish, Parbold and Eccleston.

The event included workshops to raise awareness about brain haemorrhages and educate the public about the importance of monitoring blood pressure. All three practices offered free blood pressure monitoring to patients and the group also held a raffle and donated £50 to NKMT for every pair of spectacles purchased over £399.

Last year, two colleagues also took part in a 10k run in Manchester for the trust.

For further information about NKMT go to https://www.nataliekatemoss.co.uk/and to learn more about Suzanne Dennis Optometrist visit https://www.suzannedennisoptometrist.co.uk/