Kirkham Cultural Consortium Calls for Final Push to Fund Community Arts Project

A dedicated group of volunteers from Kirkham is calling on the local community to help them reach their fundraising goal to bring creativity and culture to the town. Kirkham Cultural Consortium, a volunteer-run group, has been working tirelessly to continue the legacy of the Kirkham Treasures High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) funded programmes.

In just three weeks, the group has raised an incredible £6,095 in pledges—over 80% of the £7,235 target needed to host a series of workshops and a spectacular parade. With just over a month left to meet the goal, the Consortium is now appealing to local residents, businesses, and grant funders to help raise the remaining amount.

“These workshops and the parade will build on the investment in culture and heritage in recent years, demonstrating the strong local appetite for creative events. Our goal is to ensure that there are always free opportunities for people to engage with the arts and learn about Kirkham’s heritage,” said a spokesperson for Kirkham Cultural Consortium. “We’ve seen an amazing response so far, and we’re so close to making this vision a reality. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference.”

Kirkham Cultural Consortium was originally a group of volunteers who supported professional artists and event organisers. When funding for those initiatives ended, the group took action to ensure that the town’s cultural vibrancy continued. Since July, they have officially constituted as a group and are committed to championing local arts and creativity.

If fundraising is successful, artists Sharon Kelly and Andy Shaw will lead workshops for local residents.

Anyone who would like to support the project can donate via the fundraising platform Spacehive: https://www.spacehive.com/cultivating-creativity-in-kirkham#/idea.

For more information about the Kirkham Cultural Consortium and its initiatives, visit www.kirkhamcultural.org.