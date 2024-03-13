It’s not too late to choose Greater Manchester Youth Network as your Charity of the Year for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GMYN supports young people aged 10-25 in Greater Manchester, many of whom have been through difficult or challenging situations in their life, meaning they are often more vulnerable now as a young person.

Their services are crucial in the current economic climate - the cost-of-living crisis is pushing the young people they support into incredibly precarious positions and local authorities are seriously struggling to provide the support they need.



For many young people, GMYN has provided the only positive, informal relationship with a trusted adult.

Choose GMYN as your Charity of the Year

The charity is seeking business support to continue funding their projects that help young people gain access to opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Having a Charity of the Year means that your business can focus on supporting a charity that employees have a connection with and can support your own CSR goals.

Not only does a partnership with a charity like GMYN make it easier for you to manage your CSR objectives, but also shows your employees and business audience that you care about the local community.

Your employees could take on the Great Manchester Run 10k this summer as a team to raise money for GMYN, you could fund a residential trip where 50 young people can have a fun weekend trying new activities and making friends or you could sponsor a football tournament and take part with your colleagues in a team!

You can also donate to the ongoing support for young people, GMYN is constantly in need of vital funds that keep projects and schemes going that are so important teaching essential life skills to the young people.

A crucial part of our work is keeping care- experienced young people safe. Care leavers are incredibly vulnerable and most lack any support network. GMYN is their support network.

Anthony, a young person supported by GMYN on the Oldham cared-for programme, says: “GMYN was there when I needed them most, I asked for help and that’s what I got and more! GMYN are part of my family now.”

Businesses in Manchester that have supported GMYN include Big Yellow Storage, Manchester Museum, Timpson’s, Didsbury Beer Festival and many more.

Phil Harris, Income and Partnerships Lead at GMYN, says: "GMYN relies on the support and generosity of our business community. We're looking to build close relationships and meaningful partnerships with businesses who want to make a difference by helping vulnerable young people in Greater Manchester.

“By choosing GMYN as your Charity of the Year, you'll be making a hugely positive and long-lasting impact on their lives."

By partnering with GMYN and choosing them as your Charity of the Year, you will get support from GMYN to plan what you hope to achieve in the year and how you want to make an impact. GMYN can also help with event planning, promoting your businesses through the events and milestones you hit on social media and with Manchester press.

You’ll build a close relationship with GMYN’s team and can support the young people that are so grateful for all the support from local businesses.