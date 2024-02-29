Golf club captain has fundraising for Rosemere down to a tee!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John devised a calendar of hugely successful events, including a tournament and dinner, to help raise the impressive sum for a charity that has become personally close to his heart.

In 2017, John was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was able to undergo a keyhole procedure at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, made possible by surgeons being able to operate on him using the world’s most advanced robotic surgical system, the DaVinci Xi.

The system was bought for the centre by Rosemere Cancer Foundation at a cost of more than £1 million.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “What a wonderful donation from John Powell. Our huge thanks go out to him and all members of Shaw Hill Golf Club, who supported John’s fundraising during his captaincy.

“It is always fantastic to hear the stories of former patients, who have directly benefitted from one of our many projects to make the cancer treatment journey that bit less stressful and difficult. It was a wonderful surprise to learn just how much John had raised for us.”

John said: “My wife Hilary had supported Rosemere Cancer Foundation in 2016 when she was Lady Captain. Little did I realise at the time that her efforts would have such a direct impact on me. I am delighted by the amount I raised during my captaincy and very grateful to all members of Shaw Hill Golf Cub for their generosity.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals.