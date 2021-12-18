EuroMillions lottery players in Lancashire urged to check tickets as £138,000 prize goes unclaimed

National Lottery players in the county are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the life-changing prize worth £138,366.60.

Camelot, who run the lottery, said the winning ticket was bought in the borough of Wyre two weeks ago, but has not revealed an exact location.

It said a search is now on to find the ticket's owner, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on December 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Lottery players in Lancashire are urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim the life-changing prize worth £138,366.60. The winning ticket was bought in the borough of Wyre two weeks ago, it said

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa, " said Camelot. "We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 21, 22, 29, 32, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers were 9 and 10.

But there's still time for the mystery winner yet. Camelot said the lucky ticket holder has until June 1, 2022 to claim their cash prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw, which would be Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 21, 22, 29, 32, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers were 9 and 10. Camelot said the lucky ticket holder has until June 1, 2022 to claim their cash prize

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings as this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy and check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

"You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

What happens if the lucky winner is not found?

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.