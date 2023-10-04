News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Dow Schofield Watts' tax arm acquires Lancs firm

A Lancashire tax practice that specialises in advising high-net worth individuals has been acquired by the tax arm of financial advisory firm Dow Schofield Watts.
By Pauline RawsterneContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire tax practice that specialises in advising high-net worth individuals has been acquired by the tax arm of financial advisory firm Dow Schofield Watts.

Burscough-based STS Europe – which is one of the leading firms of its type in the North - advises clients including UK-resident non-domiciles on matters such as inheritance tax, trusts and offshore structures, and also assists offshore banks and trust companies throughout Europe with UK tax issues. The deal enables the retirement of owner Andy Sharp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

STS Europe, which offers a full range of tax services including assistance with tax investigations and compliance, will now become part of DSW Tax Advisory, Dow Schofield Watts’ tax practice. It will remain in its Burscough office and will operate as DSW STS in the immediate future. Andrew Robinson, a Director in STS, will become a Partner in DSW Tax Advisory.

Nicole Burstow of DSW with Andrew Robinson of STS and Dave Waddington of DSW Tax AdvisoryNicole Burstow of DSW with Andrew Robinson of STS and Dave Waddington of DSW Tax Advisory
Nicole Burstow of DSW with Andrew Robinson of STS and Dave Waddington of DSW Tax Advisory
Most Popular

Dow Schofield Watts offers an alternative to traditional accountancy and tax firms by enabling professionals to run their own business under its brand. DSW Capital plc, the company which owns the Dow Schofield Watts brand, provided funding support for the transaction.

Dave Waddington of DSW Tax Advisory said: “STS has built a strong reputation for its work with high-net worth clients and offshore trusts. The acquisition will bring additional expertise to DSW Tax Advisory and enable us to expand the range of services we offer. We are delighted to welcome Andrew on board.”

The deal brings the total number of professionals in the Dow Schofield Watts network to 105 and follows its expansion into the Midlands with the addition of corporate recovery firm Bridgewood, and the launch of a new corporate finance team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Dow, CEO of DSW Capital, said: “Tax advisory is a target area of expansion for us and the addition of STS will complement the existing services within the network, including corporate finance and wealth advisory.

“This is the first time we have supported a licensee to expand through acquisition and it demonstrates the advantages of becoming part of the Dow Schofield Watts Network.”

Related topics:Lancashire