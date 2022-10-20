They are delivered in the same way as normal packages, just at a lower price to help customers on low incomes.

Here’s everything you need to know …

Do these packages have a specific name?

Check if your provider offers one of the cheaper broadband and phone packages

Yes, they are known as social tariffs.

Who is eligible for the cheaper packages?

If you or someone in your household claims Universal Credit you could switch to any of the tariffs available. Some providers also include people on other benefits such as Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Income Support. The person in receipt of the benefit will need to be the main person on the contract.

How much does a social tariff cost?

The packages range from £10 to £20 per month.

What sort of broadband speed can I expect?

Most tariffs offer superfast broadband at speeds over 30 megabits per second. The highest on offer is 150 megabits per second.

I’m already with a provider, how do I switch?

If your provider offers a social tariff, you can switch to it at any time, free of charge.

Will the price go up in the middle of my contract?

No, you won't pay any more than the price stated at the start of the contract.

Which providers offer social tariffs?

Some of the biggest providers are Sky, Virgin, BT and Vodaphone, but several others also provide social tariff options. Check with your provider if they offer a social tariff.

If your provider doesn’t, you can switch to one that does. You may, however, have to pay a penalty fee to leave your current contract.

Read Ofcom’s guide to switching providers here.

How do I switch providers?

