Cost of living: Here are 13 side hustles for Preston workers to try to bring in some extra money

With that in mind, we’ve come up with a list of side hustles to try to help bring in some much-needed cash.
Some of them take no time to set-up, while others require a few hours of spare time and others a specific skill.
Have a look. Could you do any of these?
1. Be a DJ
Are you a budding bedroom DJ? Why not turn your hobby into something a little more lucrative - let people on social media know you're available for parties
Photo: pb
2. Sell your photos
If you're a budding amateur photographer with some stunning images on your phone or camera, there are websites that you can upload them to that pay per click. ClickASnap is one to try
Photo: pb
3. Deliver parcels
Get a part-time delivery job. If you've got a vehicle there are always opportunities available to deliver for Amazon, Uber, Deliveroo etc
Photo: HighwayStarz
4. Sell clothes online
Got a spare sweater, jacket or shirt knocking about you never wear? Pop in on ebay or vinted and sell your unwanted clothes
Photo: pb