Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the news that a banking hub is to open in Barnoldswick following the closure of the last bank in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed that the new Banking Hub will be located in the Bank Buildings on Skipton Road. Mr Stephenson said: “Barnoldswick residents were bitterly disappointed when the last bank branch closed early last year. Since then, I’ve been working with Cash Access UK to find a suitable premise for the new Barnoldswick Banking Hub. I pay tribute to their work on restoring vital banking services to Barnoldswick.

“It’s great that plans for the Banking Hub have now progressed, and the venue finally confirmed. I will continue to work with Cash Access, the Post Office and the five banks that will be providing the community banker service to get the Hub up and running as soon as possible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the news that a banking hub is to open in Barnoldswick following the closure of the last bank in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it opens the hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. It will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub. Community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week:

The Hub, which will open in early 2024, is one of three currently in development in Lancashire, alongside Darwen and Great Harwood.

The team at Cash Access UK are now in the process of fitting out the new premises and will update the community on progress and an opening date as soon as possible.

Deputy Leader of Pendle Council, Councillor David Whipp: "Local councillors have been working with LINK and the Cash Access team to get a Banking Hub in Barnoldswick. It's great that the hub will be up and running very soon now, with local people and businesses able to access banking services locally once more."